Oscar Ibarra: Double shooting suspect, violent gang member wanted in Yakima County

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —
The hunt is on in Yakima County for this double shooting suspect.
Detectives say convicted felon, Oscar Ibarra, shot a woman in the shoulder and a man in the arm in Wapato on Sunday.
Both victim’s survived.
Detectives say Ibarra is a known gang member with a violent criminal history, including busts for multiple assaults.
He’s inked with a ton of tattoos, including “Maria” on his neck.
If you spot him, or know where he’s hiding, submit the information via the P3 Tips App to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-tips (8477).
You could be in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to his arrest.