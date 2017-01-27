Oscar Ibarra: Double shooting suspect, violent gang member wanted in Yakima County

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

The hunt is on in Yakima County for this double shooting suspect.

Detectives say convicted felon, Oscar Ibarra, shot a woman in the shoulder and a man in the arm in Wapato on Sunday.

Both victim’s survived.

Detectives say Ibarra is a known gang member with a violent criminal history, including busts for multiple assaults.

He’s inked with a ton of tattoos, including “Maria” on his neck.

If you spot him, or know where he’s hiding, submit the information via the P3 Tips App to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-tips (8477).

You could be in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to his arrest.