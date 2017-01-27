× Oregon bill would make it illegal to fire workers for using marijuana off the clock

SALEM, Ore. — A bill proposed in the Oregon legislature would prevent employers from firing workers for using marijuana while off the clock.

SB 301 would amend the current law, which allows lawful tobacco use, to provide the same protections for legal marijuana use.

Except in the case of:

A bona fide occupational requirement

The performance of work while impaired

Or if a collective bargaining agreement prohibits off-duty use

If passed, the law would take effect immediately.

“The stigma of being a cannabis consumer would, for the most part, in most businesses, would not interfere with their ability to get hired for a job or keep a job,” attorney Leland Berger told KPTV.

Oregon’s legislative session begins Wednesday.