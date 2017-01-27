× Nice weekend ahead with some rain showers Sunday afternoon

SEATTLE — Winter came in with a bang, but 2017 is quiet and January looks to pass without a major weather event.

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott says “this afternoon will be very nice topping out around 50 degrees with some sunshine” and Saturday will be a couple degrees warmer.

On Sunday, rain returns to the region. McDermott says to expect rain between 2-7 p.m. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday look dry and warm. Expect partly cloudy skies for both days with highs near 50 and lows in the mids 30s.

Those living near Bellingham to the Strait should expect a cold northeast wind Tuesday night, according to Q13 weathercaster Erin Mayovsky.

Rain really returns to the region on Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with chances of rain. Highs will be in the mid-40s with lows falling into the mid-30s.

Which is sort of perfect for Groundhogs Day!

According to the folklore, if it is cloudy when a groundhog comes out of its burrow on February 2, then the spring season will arrive early; if it’s sunny, the groundhog will supposedly see its shadow and retreat back into its den, and winter weather will persist for six more week