Jesus Chavarin: High-Violent Offender convicted of assaulting teen with weapon — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —



Department of Corrections officers in the Tri-Cities need your help finding a High-Violent Offender who assaulted a 15 year old girl with a weapon, before fighting five cops to resist arrest.

Wanted gang member, Jesus Chavarin, also goes by the street name, “Gome.”

He’s breaking probation on his crime and has a huge criminal history.

If you know where he’s hiding, submit the information via the P3 Tips App to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-tips (8477).

You could be in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to his arrest.

