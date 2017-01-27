IKEA beach chairs recalled due to collapse and amputation hazards

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is recalling a beach chair after receiving reports that it can collapse and cause serious injury. The store urges customers with any model of MYSINGSÖ beach chair purchased before February 2017 to return for a free replacement or full refund.

Customers: MYSINGSÖ beach chairs are recalled. Please return to any IKEA store for a free replacement or full refund https://t.co/Xlde7E1xHk pic.twitter.com/kXGh9Pj588 — IKEA USA News (@IKEAUSANews) January 27, 2017

IKEA has received 13 reports worldwide of incidents, including 10 reports of injuries, six of which resulted in fingertip amputations. Three of the incidents, including one fingertip amputation, were reported in the United States.

The MYSINGSÖ chairs are foldable with a wood base and an attached polyester fabric seat. It was sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from February 2013 through December 2016.