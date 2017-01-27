Go Red for Women is going to the cats and dogs! Vote in our poll!

SEATTLE – Women’s heart health affects the entire family, that’s why Brooke Fox from Brooke & Jubal in the Morning on Movin’ 92.5 and I are getting our pets involved.

That’s right- Kaci’s cat, Cheddar Biscuit (of the Buttery Biscuits), and Brooke’s dog, Tula, are going RED for a great cause- heart health! They’re all decked out and ready for you to vote and follow their lead!

Which Go Red look do you like best? Feline or Canine? Take a look at the pic above and vote now!

Now show us your OWN Go Red look! It can be your dog, your cat, your parrot, your ferret or you! Tweet your pics to @KaciAitchison @BrookeFox, or email them to kaci@q13fox.com and we may share them with our viewers and listeners! And don’t forget to wear your own red on National Wear Red Day Friday February 3rd!

National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 3rd! Don something red….a scarf, jacket, dress, tie….and let’s raise awareness that cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 1 in 3 women each year. Heart disease and stroke are largely preventable with better awareness and lifestyle changes. By wearing red, we can also inspire ourselves and others to make positive choices for our health.

Learn how to KNOW YOUR NUMBERS, it could actually save your life. CLICK HERE . Your heart depends on it.

And remember to use hashtags #goREDSeattle and #goREDTacoma to spread awareness via social media!