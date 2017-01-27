‘Double Hat Bandit:’ Help identify ‘armed and dangerous’ bank robber wanted by FBI in Spokane, Utah

WANTED BY FBI IN SPOKANE —

Take a good, long look at the really clear photo of an armed bank robber we’re dubbing the “Double Hat Bandit.”

We’ve featured a lot of bank robbers, but a guy wearing a ski hat over a ball cap is a first.

He’s hit twice in Spokane this month: Both on Tuesday, January 3rd and both at credit union’s inside Safeway stores.

He’s been doing some traveling, because the photos below are from banks in Utah, where he hit three times last month.

He’s shown a gun in every heist and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

If you know who the “Double Hat Bandit” is, submit the information via the P3 Tips App to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-tips (8477).

You could be in line for up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to his arrest.