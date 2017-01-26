× Suspect arrested after Olympia businesses hit in drive-by shooting

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police in Olympia arrested a suspect after the windows of a downtown Olympia business.

Officers were called around 8:40 p.m. Jan. 20 to the report of a truck driving along 4th Ave. shooting at businesses. Witnesses gave 911 a good description of the vehicle.

Officers found two businesses that had been struck with damage estimated at $4,000. One business even had customers and employees inside at the time.

A witness told police she saw a bullet fly past her face as she was walking down the sidewalk.

Investigators used surveillance video and found the vehicle in a downtown parking lot.

On Wednesday, detectives found the registered owner of the car and arrested him. The 46 year old was booked into the Thurston County Jail for investigation of malicious mischief 2nd degree.

The case is still under investigation.