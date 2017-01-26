× SeaTac man arrested after woman’s body found along highway

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police have arrested a SeaTac man they believe shot and killed a homeless woman and left her body along state Route 509 a week ago.

The News Tribune says that the 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night. He’s being held in Pierce County Jail on investigation of second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Audrey Anna Newell.

Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool didn’t provide details about what led detectives to the man.

A motorist spotted the body in a gravel area along the road at about 8 p.m. Jan. 19. Detectives said at the time they believed she was killed in the area where she was found.