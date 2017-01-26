Port of Seattle CEO placed on administrative leave

SEATTLE (AP) — The Port of Seattle’s CEO Ted Fick has been placed on leave.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/TDSM4t) Fick is in the midst of a performance review with the five-member Port Commission, a process expected to take another couple of weeks.

Port officials declined to comment. But a message to employees says the leave is pending “resolution of personnel issues.” Port Chief Operating Officer David Soike, who is now acting CEO, said in the message that the process “presumes no outcomes.”

Fick was charged with a DUI in April and a hearing is set for February. His attorney was unavailable for comment Thursday afternoon.

Fick was named CEO in 2014. At the time of his hiring, he was paid $350,000 per year.