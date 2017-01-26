Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto gives a foreign policy speech after US President Donald Trump vowed to start renegotiating North American trade ties, in Mexico City on January 23, 2017.
Trump's vows to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement to protect US jobs have raised concern in Mexico, which sends most of its exports to the United States. Pena Nieto's office said he congratulated Trump on taking office in a phone call Saturday and that both had agreed to open a "new dialogue." / AFP / Ronaldo SCHEMIDT (Photo credit should read RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
Mexico’s president cancels trip to meet with Trump
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he will not attend a planned Jan. 31 meeting with President Donald J. Trump, hours after Trump tweeted the meeting should be canceled if Mexico won’t pay for a border wall.
Pena Nieto’s message on Twitter ended days of uncertainty about what he would do.
Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS.