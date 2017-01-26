× Mexico’s president cancels trip to meet with Trump

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he will not attend a planned Jan. 31 meeting with President Donald J. Trump, hours after Trump tweeted the meeting should be canceled if Mexico won’t pay for a border wall.

Pena Nieto’s message on Twitter ended days of uncertainty about what he would do.

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

Trump earlier tweeted that if Mexico is “unwilling to pay for” the wall he wants to build on the border, then “it would be better to cancel” the meeting.

Republican lawmakers at a party retreat in Philadelphia say Congress will move legislation this year to provide up to $15 billion to build the wall.

But they aren’t saying how they would prevent the massive project from adding to federal deficits.

