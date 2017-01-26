Man lands double backflip on a snowmobile, breaks world record (video)

MALUNG, SWEDEN — With a couple of flips, David Bodin has made it into the record books! According to Red Bull, the X Games athlete has become the first person in the world to land a double backflip on a snowmobile.

Video of the feat was posted on Red Bull’s website.

The double backflip is considered the “Holy Grail” of freestyle snowmobile cross tricks.

Two different riders have tried the trick at the Winter X Games, but both crashed.

Bodin says he has been trying to nail the move for more than two years.

However, he says he will not bring the trick to this year's Winter X Games, taking place in Aspen this weekend.