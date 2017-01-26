× Liz Dueweke has a perfect word for this streak of cloudy, calm weather

SEATTLE — Q13 News Anchor Liz Dueweke has the perfect term for this type of weather.

“Cozy.”

Soupy fog in the morning. Cloud cover that hardly breaks through the day. Chilly and damp, but not cold. Sun breaks, if we’re lucky.

“Liz Dueweke called it ‘cozy’ weather,” Meteorologist M.J. McDermott said. “I like that.”

McDermott says this pattern of cozy weather will keep up for the next few days. Friday and Saturday should be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Morning clouds will break to partly sunny skies.

Rain will return Sunday afternoon as a ridge of pressure off the coast breaks just enough to allow some moisture in, M.J. says. It will come in late, and go out early. Not too much of a soaker.

“Afternoon rain looks likely on Sunday,” McDermott said.

The rain will give way to more cozy weather. However, a shift in the extended weather is expected for Feb. 1. Though the forecast is a bit far out, McDermott expects we will see below average temperatures and above average precipitation.

At the very least it will mean mountain snow. But does it mean snow in the lowlands?

Well, we’re too far out to tell.

“Definitely mountain snow for the skiers,” McDermott said.

So enjoy the cozy now. Because soon, back to wet and wild.