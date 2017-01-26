× Detectives on the hunt for car prowl suspect accused of killing a man at Sammamish park

SAMMAMISH – Detectives are hoping to catch a car prowl suspect they say is responsible for killing a man at a Sammamish Park.

The incident happened at Beaver Lake Park Wednesday afternoon.

“This whole dog park community is so sorry,” Virpi Winnemore said.

Winnemore placed flowers at the site where the young man lost his life.

“It’s horrible you come and take your dog for a walk you never come back home,” Winnemore said.

The victim is the son of a veteran Seattle police officer.

On Thursday a woman who knows the victim showed up to the crime scene devastated over the loss.

She did not want to be identified but said the victim was funny, vibrant and kind. She called the victim’s parents wonderful people. The King County Sheriff’s Office says the victim and his girlfriend witnessed someone smashing into his sedan so the victim confronted the suspect.

“I don’t want anybody to jump to the conclusion that he took matters into his own hands,” King County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Cindi West said.

Detectives say the suspect got into a gold SUV and tried to run down the victim so the victim fired his gun. Witnesses say they heard 6 to 7 shots and then a scream. Detectives say the young man died after the SUV dragged him for 50 yards.

“It appears as though he was defending himself,” West said.

The violence follows a rash of car prowls plaguing people in Sammamish. There have been 6 car prowls at Beaver Lake Park in just the last few weeks.

“Police say it’s been happening not at this park but all the parks in Sammamish,” Sammamish resident Marcus Chiu said.

It’s also happening right in front of people’s homes.

“It was fast very fast,” Lena Brown said.

Lena Brown says in 10 seconds a thief got away with her son’s Ipad and her sense of security.

“I saw the person had already smashed the window,” Brown said.

Detectives say many times a small number of thieves are responsible for a large portion of the car prowls.

Take for example Hugh Doherty who was recently captured. Police say he is responsible for more than 100 car prowls in Snohomish and King Counties.

During one of his break-ins a little girl was sitting in the back of a car traumatized that case

and now this one is a reminder of how property crime can become so much more.

Detectives are asking for witnesses to call in with tips and for the public to keep an eye out for that gold SUV with possible bullet holes in the front.