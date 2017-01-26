US actor Shia LaBeouf(C) speaks in front of a camera during his He Will Not Divide Us livestream outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, in the Queens borough of New York January 24, 2017 as a protest against President Donald Trump.
LaBeouf has installed a camera at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York that will run a continuous live stream for the duration of Trumps presidency. LaBeouf is inviting the public to participate in the project by saying the phrase, He will not divide us, into the camera. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested on live stream outside NYC museum
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum.
Police say LaBeouf pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old man early Thursday morning outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, scratching his face in the process. Police say he also pushed the man, who refused medical attention.
LaBeouf faces a misdemeanor assault charge. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment.
LaBeouf has spent the first few days of Donald Trump’s presidency chanting, “He will not divide us,” in front of a live camera outside the museum.
The livestream is for a participatory public art project LaBeouf and two collaborators intend to have running for the next four years.