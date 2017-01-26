× A ‘slight warming’ with more sunshine? We’ll take it!

SEATTLE — Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, Q13 News Meteorologist Tim Joyce said.

“We saw some sprinkles around Puget Sound, but only about .01 inch of rain at the NOAA weather site at Sand Point, Bellevue, Everett and Shelton,” Joyce said of Thursday’s weather. “We made it up to 50 for some lucky folks in the South Sound … (but) lows were pretty frosty around Bellingham.”

It should be dry Friday and Saturday, but rain is likely to return Sunday afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s and breezy winds, he said.

"Monday and Tuesday are drier days but overnight low temperatures will fall back into the low 30s and Bellingham to the Strait will have a cold northeast wind to bear," Joyce said.

He added that "some moisture" will be moving into the area late Wednesday. It will most likely be rain, Joyce said, but one forecast model indicates that some higher elevations could see a bit of snow.