55-year-old Woodinville skier dies on slope at Stevens Pass

STEVENS PASS, Wash. (AP) — A 55-year-old man skiing at Stevens Pass Mountain Resort was found unresponsive on a slope and died despite CPR, officials say.

Stevens Pass spokesman Chris Danforth said in a news release that the manwas pronounced dead by a medic Thursday before noon.

Danforth says it’s not yet known whether the death was because of trauma or a medical issue.

Danforth says the incident happened on the Mill Valley side of Stevens Pass on a trail marked as most difficult.

Ski Patrol was contacted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday when witnesses found the man unresponsive and not breathing.

Danforth says an off-duty emergency room nurse began CPR and ski patrol was there within four minutes.

The incident is currently under investigation by multiple agencies.