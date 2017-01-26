55-year-old Woodinville skier dies on slope at Stevens Pass

STEVENS PASS, Wash. (AP) — A 55-year-old man skiing at Stevens Pass Mountain Resort was found unresponsive on a slope and died despite CPR, officials say.
Stevens Pass spokesman Chris Danforth said in a news release that the manwas pronounced dead by a medic Thursday before noon.
Danforth says it’s not yet known whether the death was because of trauma or a medical issue.
Danforth says the incident happened on the Mill Valley side of Stevens Pass on a trail marked as most difficult.
Ski Patrol was contacted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday when witnesses found the man unresponsive and not breathing.
Danforth says an off-duty emergency room nurse began CPR and ski patrol was there within four minutes.
The incident is currently under investigation by multiple agencies.