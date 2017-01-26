× 2 firefighters injured battling expansive Lynnwood fire released from hospital

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two firefighters injured battling a large fire at an apartment complex under construction in Lynnwood were released from the hospital Thursday.

Lynnwood Fire Department officials say in a news release that the fire started around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Reserve at Scriber Creek Senior Apartment Complex near 200th Street SW and Scriber Lake Road.