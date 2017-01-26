2 firefighters injured battling expansive Lynnwood fire released from hospital
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two firefighters injured battling a large fire at an apartment complex under construction in Lynnwood were released from the hospital Thursday.
Lynnwood Fire Department officials say in a news release that the fire started around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Reserve at Scriber Creek Senior Apartment Complex near 200th Street SW and Scriber Lake Road.
Fire officials said at about 10:20 p.m. that crews were attempting to protect surrounding buildings. One nearby apartment complex was evacuated.
What was left of the structure collapsed later. Fire officials say that two neighboring apartment complexes were evacuated and the Red Cross sheltered about 150 people overnight.
A nearby apartment building with 36 units is uninhabitable due to water damage, officials said. A couple of other nearby buildings suffered damages, and some residents haven't been allowed back into their homes.
Two firefighters were hurt battling the blaze and taken to Swedish Edmonds Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They were released a short time later, officials said. They are now resting at home.
The department says the cause of the fire is unknown. Fire crews remain at the scene.
King County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit tweeted video showing the building engulfed in fire.