PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a three-car crash Thursday morning near Port Townsend.

Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating the serious crash that was first reported around 7:30 a.m. on SR 20, about two miles east of Discovery Bay.

Troopers said the road remained blocked around 8 a.m.

Two patients airlifted to HMC. pic.twitter.com/6JDzZfXz79 — Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) January 26, 2017

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.