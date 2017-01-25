Woman almost carjacked after stopping for dummy in child’s clothing

NEWPORT, N.C. – What initially appeared to be a small child sitting in the middle of a North Carolina road was actually bait used by two carjackers, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Department.

A 33-year-old woman had just gotten off work and was driving near the intersection of West Southwinds Drive and Pagoda Court in Newport around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when she stopped for a small figure in black pants and a red shirt sitting on the asphalt.

Suddenly, two men in dark, hooded sweatshirts ran up to her car and pulled the door handles, according to the sheriff’s department. Luckily, both doors were locked and the woman was able to quickly accelerate and drive to safety.

Maj. Jason Wank said her decision was “absolutely the right thing to do.”

Deputies failed to find the suspects, but did confiscate the dummy, which was put together with a fake plastic head and children’s clothing, including a Field & Stream shirt.

Police are advising drivers to keep their doors locked and remain in their vehicles if approached. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime-Stoppers at (252) 726-INFO (4636).