Washington secretary of state: No evidence of voter fraud here

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman says there is no evidence that illegal voting took place anywhere in the state during November’s election.

Wyman’s statement Wednesday comes in response to President Donald Trump’s declaration that he is ordering an investigation into alleged widespread voter fraud in the country.

Wyman said that she is “eager to review any evidence President Trump has, or his investigation might uncover, to support his assertion.”

But she says she is confident that the state’s election system is secure.

“As Secretary of State, I take any allegations of voter fraud seriously and am eager to review any evidence President Trump has, or his investigation might uncover, to support his assertion. However, as I stated when he raised this issue last fall, I am confident the election system in Washington state is secure and prevents illegal voting. Our county elections offices and our State Elections Division have multiple safeguards in place to prevent illegal voting, and there is no evidence that illegal voting took place anywhere in our state during the 2016 election.”

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have finalized their election results with no reports of the kind of widespread fraud that Trump alleges. Trump won the Electoral College, but lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton.