VIDEO: Man surf’s up Los Angeles-area street

Torrential rains and strong winds have wreaked havoc in California, prompting Gov. Jerry Brown to declared a state of emergency across 50 counties, including the cities of Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento and San Francisco.

Early estimates indicate losses in the tens of millions of dollars, according to the declaration.

But one man in Huntington Beach, Calif. decided to have some fun.

He put on a wetsuit, grabbed his board, and got a friend to tow him down a flooded street.

We don’t recommend doing this at home, but it’s cool to watch.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials in California are seeking recovery money to repair damage from flash flooding, erosion, mudslides and debris flows.

Four deaths have been reported in California since the weekend: Two in San Diego County, one in Mendocino County and one in Los Angeles County.

Two more people were missing off the coast of Pebble Beach, but the search was stopped because of deteriorating weather conditions.