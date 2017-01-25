× Undocumented Seattle Moms Share Fears of Deportation

Seattle, Wash. – Seattle Mayor Ed Murray isn’t pulling any punches after President Trump’s announcement that he will seek to step up the deportation of undocumented immigrants and push ahead with plans to build a wall along the Mexican border following through on his campaign promises about immigration.

Not only are our city leaders speaking out about this, but now we are hearing from family afraid of what this means for them. Two mothers tell Q13 New their fears were sparked during the election and especially Wednesday morning after President Trump’s executive orders. They say they are not criminals but simply don’t have social security numbers. They say their only goal is to stay in this peaceful country where their kids can flourish.

“I came to the United States for a better education for my daughter,” said Silivia an undocumented worked.

17 years ago, Silvia illegally crossed into the United States. Her friend, Lucina, made the dangerous trip seven times. We met up with both of them at Casa Latina, a Seattle non-profit which works to educate and assist undocumented workers.

“The moment you step foot in the United States, you being to worry. You’re always thinking that at any moment that immigration authorities could pick you up and send you back,” said Lucina.

A huge risk for a shot at a great reward. Both women say they’re now undocumented workers in Seattle so their children and grand-children can have better lives. They don’t consider themselves ‘criminal aliens’ as President Trump calls them.

“In my case, I say no. I’m a mother of five children. I have two jobs. I’m a member of Casa Latina and I clean homes. And if you call that a criminal, then in a criminal,” said Lucina.

They say that kind of language is the reason why their kids are picked on at school and they say the adults are just as vicious.

“I never felt as uncomfortable as now. I was speaking with my coworkers, I’m a domestic worker, nowadays it’s not just about your immigration status, it’s about your skin color,” said Silvia.

The president’s promise of a wall and more deportations weighs heavily on the shoulders of these two mothers.

“My sons are a little worried about me. I’m the only one that lives in this country without documentation,” said Lucina.

“Now I do make sure to keep the door closed and I speak to my family about an action plan and how we can be prepared. So yes, I am worried,” said Silvia.

Silvia and Lucina stepped out of the shadows and in front of our cameras because they say they have to stand up for their community and the innocent US born children who could be affected.