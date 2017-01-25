× Report: Luxury Trump Hotels may be built in Seattle, San Francisco, Denver & Dallas

Seattle could soon get a Trump hotel.

That’s according to a report from Bloomberg that says President Trump’s hotel-management company is looking to triple its number of cities.

The company which manages eight namesake hotels in the U.S., some owned by the Trump family, is reportedly considering opening luxury hotels in Seattle, Dallas, Denver and San Francisco

“There are 26 major metropolitan areas in the U.S., and we’re in five,” Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. “I don’t see any reason that we couldn’t be in all of them eventually.”

Luxury hotels would only be in major cities while the company’s new lower cost hotels would be branded as Scion hotels in smaller cities.

Read more from Bloomberg >>