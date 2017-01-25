× Police: Man trying to stop car prowler in Sammamish park is run over, killed by suspect in SUV

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A man trying to stop a car prowler in a Sammamish park was run over and killed by the suspect in an SUV Wednesday, King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said.

The victim was walking his dog with his girlfriend at Beaver Lake Park when he saw someone trying to break into his parked car and tried to stop him, West said.

The suspect jumped into a tan or gold SUV and tried to run the victim over, West said. At that point, the victim pulled a gun and fired shots at the suspect's SUV. "He fired shots and was still run over," West said.

The only information they had on the suspect was that he was driving a tan or gold SUV and that the vehicle likely has bullet holes in it from the victim's gunfire.

No other information was immediately released.