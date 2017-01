× Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Police in Everett are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 6900 block of Seaway Blvd.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

UPDATE: Female driver on way to work struck male pedestrian on shoulder of road. Seaway Blvd now open to traffic. pic.twitter.com/6S63CVcnxw — Everett Police WA (@EverettPolice) January 25, 2017

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police said northbound Seaway was closed from 75th to Merrill Creek during the investigation.

Fatal car-v-ped in Everett near Boeing. NB Seaway Blvd. closed around 6900 block #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/LR8WinvZ8K — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) January 25, 2017

This PT Cruiser car that hit and killed pedestrian in Everett along Seaway Blvd. Can see RT side of windshield smashed #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/RVuv5LkmpV — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) January 25, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.