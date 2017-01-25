Montana temporarily blocks bison slaughters

American Bison (also known as Buffalo) and their calves, forage for food at Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on June 1, 2011. In the early 1800's, an estimated 65 million bison roamed throughout the continent of North America but hunting and poaching had a devastating effect on their population and by 1890, fewer than 1,000 remained. Today there are an estimated 4000 bison in Yellowstone National Park. AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has blocked the impending slaughter of hundreds of Yellowstone National Park bison over disease concerns until a temporary home can be found for 40 animals wanted by an American Indian tribe.
Bullock prohibited the transfer of any park bison to slaughter in an executive order obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press. The January 19 order was not previously publicized.
More than 200 bison have been captured attempting to migrate from the park this winter. Federal and state officials have plans to kill up to 1,300 bison under a controversial disease control agreement.
Yellowstone Superintendent Dan Wenk had said the 40 animals wanted by Montana’s Fort Peck tribes faced possible slaughter because the park needs to clear space at the capture facility where they’re being held.