McDonald’s Special Sauce Giveaway: Here’s how to get your free bottle

McDonald’s is giving away ten thousand bottles of its Big Mac Special Sauce.

The fast food chain is doing the giveaway as a promotion for its new Big Mac sandwiches — the Grand Mac and the Big Mac Junior.

To get a limited edition bottle, you can follow McDonald’s social media pages. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Or download its iMessage app called McDonald’s Special Sauce Finder. Once you find the location, you tell them the secret code phrase: “there’s a Big Mac for that.”

If they have a bottle they give it to you.

The bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce will be available Thursday (1-26-17) at participating locations around the country.

The rollout of the new Big Mac sandwiches and the sauce giveaway come after news that only one in five millennials has tried a big mac.