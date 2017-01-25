× Mary Tyler Moore in ‘grave’ condition at a hospital, TMZ reports

Actress Mary Tyler Moore is in “grave” condition at a Connecticut hospital, TMZ reported Wednesday morning.

According to TMZ, Moore’s condition is bad enough that family members were at the hospital saying goodbyes.

Moore was one of the most beloved sitcome actresses of the 1960s and 70s.

In 1961, Moore landed a role on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as Laura Petrie, the wife of Van Dyke’s Rob Petrie.

Four years after that show ended its run, Moore landed her own show, “The Mary Tyler Show,” in 1970.

Moore won six Emmy Awards over the course of her career, including five for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Moore has Type I diabetes, and in 2011 had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor. In 2015, her friends told the Washington Post she had heart and kidney problems and was nearly blind.