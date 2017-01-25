× ‘It literally made my year:’ In dark moment, Pierce woman gets gift from unexpected source

KEY PENINSULA, Wash. – A Q13 News viewer this week found a much-needed moment of joy Wednesday from a most unlikely source – the customer-service rep at her credit-card company.

Key Peninsula’s Karly Moxon found herself in the unusual position of having some credit-card debt this winter for a heartbreaking reason: Her beloved dog Pig has lymphoma, and is undergoing chemotherapy.

“I treasure every single day I get with her,” Moxon told Q13. “I just know that it’s all borrowed time from here on out, and borrowed money for that matter too.

“Which brings me to the rest of my story.”

Several weeks ago, Moxon called Capitol One to check up on her bill. Her and the representative, Dana, hit it off.

They talked about Moxon’s bill.

They talked about Pig, and the financial burden of chemo.

And – at great length – they talked about football.

“I of course told her of my undying confidence, allegiance and love for the Seahawks (going strong since 1981) and could barely contain my excitement about the playoffs and beyond,” Moxon said. “Even though her team wasn’t the Hawks, she wished me luck, and I wished her the same for her team.”

Here’s where things get great.

Moxon returned home from Pig’s third round of chemo Wednesday.

She was trying to be optimistic – the chemo is working well so far – but was full of anxiety and dread nonetheless.

At her door was an Amazon package. It was from Dana.

“What I found inside has literally made my year,” Moxon said.

It was a Seahawks scarf, lit by LED lights.

Moxon had thought about buying that very scarf for herself, in fact, but decided against it because of the chemo costs.

“It just goes to show how the littlest niceties in life, even if it’s just holding a door open for someone, smiling as you cross paths with a stranger, or comforting a fellow football fan in a time of need – it can have the most profound impact on that person’s life,” Moxon said. “…We so oftentimes only hear about the bad things going on in this world.

“It’s nice to spread the love.”