Felix Hernandez among dozens victimized by high-end burglary ring busted by cops

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police say detectives busted the largest burglary ring in terms of value in the history of Bellevue.

In nine months:

123 burglaries (including 54 in Bellevue alone) worth $3 million

Dozens of victims, including Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez

Bellevue police say they worked with four other police agencies during a nine-month investigation. Thieves targeted homes in high-end neighborhoods in Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Medina and Clyde HIll, police said.

Back in April, police agencies responded to a series of burglaries with a similar pattern. Detectives say thieves would case the homes, break a rear window or door, and then steal jewelry, purses, cash and firearms.

The thieves would then use luxury cars to commit their crimes in hopes of blending in with neighborhood traffic.

In November, Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez arrived home to find his house had been burglarized. Among the items stolen: an MLB All-Star Game ring and a customized wristwatch with “King Felix” engraved on the back.

Police say one of the suspects was wearing that watch with the engraving when he was arrested.

Bellevue police say on Monday, investigators located the suspects at a home in the 3200 block of 62nd Ave. SW in West Seattle. Police took the suspects into custody and seized five luxury cars, froze the suspects’ bank accounts and recovered nearly $500,000 worth of suspected stolen property.

The suspects were identified as Seattle residents: Alonzo Severson, 25, Joseph Sims, 26 and Shon Shannell, 29.

They were expected to be charged Wednesday with numerous counts of burglary. Other charges are likely as investigators review evidence.

“Crime doesn’t have borders,” said Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole. “Thanks to a collaborative partnership between our law enforcement agencies, the suspects responsible for these numerous burglaries were caught, arrested, and will be held accountable.”

Anyone who believes they were victimized by this group can email pdtipline@bellevuewa.gov. You’re asked to include the case number of your original police report.