Shelton double murder suspect surrounded in out-of-state stand-off

SHELTON, Wash. – Mason County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed that a suspect in a double homicide is surrounded by law enforcement in another state.

Tuesday morning, police released the identities of a man and woman found dead inside a Mason County home Tuesday night.

Kenneth Koonrad, 34, and Tara Abernathy, 32, were both found deceased with apparent gunshot wounds according to deputies.

Koonrad’s brother told Q13 News his family is devastated by what’s happened, adding that Kenneth and Tara had only been dating for a few weeks.

Neighbors in the quiet, tightly-knit community hope police make an arrest soon.

“That’s a horrific thing that happened to them, I don’t think they deserved that,” said neighbor Melody Larson.

Larson said her cul-de-sac in Shelton is shaken after two of her neighbors were found shot to death inside a duplex.

Neighbors said they recalled hearing gunshots but that isn’t out of the ordinary this part of town.

“It was about 1 o’clock my dog went crazy,” said Larson. “And I was like oh, somebody shooting off fireworks.”

But when Abernathy did not show up for work at the Washington State Department of Corrections coworkers called police to check on her.

When police made their way inside the home they found Koonrad and Abernathy shot to death.

Detectives from the Washington State Patrol crime lab scoured the scene for clues into the night.

“Detectives are still talking to family and friends and trying to determine what the relationships are and what associations everybody involved has,” said Lt. Travis Adams with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The DOC said Abernathy had been working as a pharmacy technician since 2008 and had been recently promoted.

Despite the violence, deputies don’t believe the public is in any danger.

“We don’t have any indication that anyone else is in any danger or that there’s anyone running around Shelton that’s a danger to the public,” said Adams.

After the violence the many neighbors vow to keep a close watch on each other.

“Well it’s kind of gotten us to where we’re a little bit closer,” said Larson. “I know me and the girl next door keeps a look on our places.”