Crews battle fire at unfinished Lynnwood apartment building; 1 firefighter injured

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Firefighters were battling a large blaze Wednesday night at an apartment complex under construction in Lynnwood. One firefighter was injured, the Lynnwood Fire Department spokeswoman said.

But she said that while the firefighter was transported to a local hospital, his injury was not life threatening, she said.

Lynnwood Fire Department officials said on Twitter the fire started at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near 200th Street SW and Scriber Lake Road. Fire officials said at about 10:20 p.m. that crews were attempting to protect surrounding buildings. One nearby apartment complex was evacuated . Police were urging people to stay away from the area. King County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit tweeted video showing the building engulfed in fire. 3 alarm fire at apartment complex under construction, Crews attempting to protect surrounding bldgs pic.twitter.com/XKSBt5JvTK — lynnwoodfire (@lynnwoodfire) January 26, 2017