Contractors to pay Lynnwood $1.4 million for rec center

LYNWOOD, Wash. (AP) _ Contractors who worked on Lynnwood’s $22 million recreation center have agreed to pay the city more than $1.4 million to settle a lawsuit.

The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2jqjONZ ) that the Lynnwood Recreation Center opened in 2011 with pools, water slides and workout space but within six months there were issues with humidity, air pressure and corrosion.

City Parks Director Lynn Sordel says the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system did not meet international and state codes for public pools. The ventilation system was replaced in 2014.

The city filed a lawsuit in 2013 accusing six companies of negligent and defective work.

Including the litigation, the city spent about $2.1 million on issues connected to the ventilation issues.

The settlement was signed in December 2016 and the city received checks last week.