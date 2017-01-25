× Calm weather continues, but will it last?

SEATTLE — This mid-winter break from winter is lasting a bit longer than expected.

Through mid-January, the Puget Sound area saw a bevy of freezing days, windy days and rainy days. But since the middle of this month, we haven’t seen much in the way of weather.

“It’s been boring,” Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott said, chuckling.

Fog in the morning coupled with a light rain has been the norm for the past week. We’ve seen highs in the mid-to-uppers 40s, which is about normal for this time of year.

McDermott said this type of weather should continue for at least a week, except for a small system that moves through Sunday.

“We’ll see some rain Sunday,” McDermott said. “But it moves away.”

On Thursday, the area will see lows in the mid 30s with drizzle on the coast. A few sunbreaks will occur throughout the day. Friday and Saturday the skies will clear earlier, with partly sunny skies warming the area up to the low 50s. Rain will develop Sunday, but track out by Sunday night.

All-in-all, it’s much of the same, M.J. said.

But get your walks in now. Because this is winter in the Northwest.

And winter isn’t over yet, even though the forecast looks calm for the foreseeable future.