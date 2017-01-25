Anacortes woman arrested after man, 84, found dead

ANACORTES, Wash. — Police arrested a woman after an 84-year-old man was found dead at an Anacortes area home.

According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went on a welfare check Tuesday in an unincorporated area of Anacortes. The man had not been seen or heard from in more than a week.

When deputies arrived, they found a body believed to be the 84-year-old man.

Investigators said they arrested a 64-year-old woman who lived in the same home. She was booked into jail for investigation of murder in the second degree.

The investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner’s office will make a determination of cause and manner of death.