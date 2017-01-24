Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A 59-year-old woman was seriously hurt after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in downtown Seattle.

According to Seattle police, the woman was crossing James Street near 8th Avenue when she was struck by a Nissan Sentra that was heading west. Officers were called to the scene around 6:20 a.m.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The driver, a 40-year-old man, was cooperating with police and showed no signs of impairment, detectives said.

James Street was closed during the investigation but was reopened a few hours later.

No further details have been released.

The closure backed up traffic on I-5 and even I-90 all morning long.