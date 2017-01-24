Virgina Zoo looking for escaped red panda
NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia Zoo officials are looking for Sunny, a 19-month-old red panda, who was last seen Monday at 5 p.m., WTKR reported.
According to the Virginia Zoo, the red panda was not in her enclosure Tuesday morning and crews began a thorough search of zoo grounds.
Zoo staff is hopeful that Sunny is still on zoo grounds.
According to the zoo, red pandas are generally not considered aggressive animals, but like any wild animal their behavior can be unpredictable and you should not try to touch, feed, or capture Sunny yourself.
Sunny has been living at the Virginia Zoo since May 2016, when she came from Front Royal, the Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute.