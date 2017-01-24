× Virgina Zoo looking for escaped red panda

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia Zoo officials are looking for Sunny, a 19-month-old red panda, who was last seen Monday at 5 p.m., WTKR reported.

According to the Virginia Zoo, the red panda was not in her enclosure Tuesday morning and crews began a thorough search of zoo grounds.

Zoo staff is hopeful that Sunny is still on zoo grounds.

According to the zoo, red pandas are generally not considered aggressive animals, but like any wild animal their behavior can be unpredictable and you should not try to touch, feed, or capture Sunny yourself.