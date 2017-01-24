Toyota recalls 79,000 pickups; steps in bumper could break

Posted 12:08 PM, January 24, 2017, by
The Toyota Tundra pickup truck is seen during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 10, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The Toyota Tundra pickup truck is seen during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 10, 2017. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota says it’s recalling about 79,000 Tundra pickup trucks in the U.S., Canada and Central America because steps in the rear bumpers could break.

The recall covers trucks from the 2016 and 2017 model years.

All have steps and reinforcement brackets in the bumpers that are made of resin.

Toyota says if the truck is backed into something, that could damage the step and it could break if a person steps on it, increasing the risk of injury.

Dealers will replace the resin reinforcement brackets with new ones that are made of steel. Owners will be notified by letter starting in mid-February.