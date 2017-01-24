State legislature considers increasing fine for drivers who camp in left lane

OLYMPIA, Wash. — You see them on highways all the time — people who camp in the left lane driving too slow and refusing to move over.

State lawmakers in Olympia are considering taking aim at those drivers by increasing the fine.

SB 5052 would provide “a base penalty of $70 for a traffic infraction for driving continuously in the left lane of a multilane roadway when it impedes the flow of other traffic.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The issue was discussed Monday in the transportation committee.

Currently state law says everyone should stay to the right unless you're passing another vehicle or if you're driving faster than the general flow of traffic.