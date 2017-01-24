Some morning fog, but dry weather through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Fog rolled into the Puget Sound region Tuesday night, and was likely to stick around through the early morning, but it will be dry weather through Sunday.

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said lows at night are on the chilly side but not a hard freeze for the metro area.

Wednesday has more fog in the morning with some filtered sunshine during the afternoon.

Thursday looks really nice with less fog and more sun. Friday through Sunday will be cloudy in the morning but mostly sunny during the afternoon.

Next week looks like a return to rain and mountain snow. Ugh...