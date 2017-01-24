Police say Milton man actually killed himself after fatally shooting stepsister

MILTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man thought to have been killed by police actually killed himself Monday after fatally shooting his stepsister in Milton.

Puyallup police Cpt. Scott Engle said Tuesday that the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death for 53-year-old Allen Swanson was suicide.

Engle says an investigation determined that Swanson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Engle says a Milton police officer also fired and hit Swanson at nearly the same time.

Police responded to the parking lot of a Milton apartment building Monday and say an officer shot Swanson after Swanson shot and killed 42-year-old Pamela Parker.

Police say the woman lived at the apartment building and the man, described as her stepbrother, occasionally stayed with her.

The officer who fired at Swanson has not been named but is on administrative leave while the investigation continues.