Oregon family found dead identified; case likely murder-suicide, sheriff says

HUBBARD, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Medical Examiner has identified five people found dead after a house fire earlier this month as a father, mother and their three children.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday detectives continue to investigate the case as a likely murder-suicide.

The five members of the Kroeker family were found dead Jan. 3 in a burned home near the western Oregon town of Hubbard.

Authorities say the children were shot to death; the woman died of blunt-force trauma to the head; and the man died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Records show the residence belonged to 39-year-old Erin Kroeker and 42-year-old Keith Kroeker. The couple had three children ranging in age from 7 to 10.

Authorities declined to provide more information due to the ongoing investigation.