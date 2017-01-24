Missing teenage girl found in Rainier, man arrested for rape

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have found a girl who was missing for six months and arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of rape and kidnapping charges after searching a home in southwestern Washington.

The Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2j3lY7E ) Tuesday that Columbia County deputies found the teenage girl and Eric Salce after entering the residence in Rainier last week. No information was released about the runaway girl, such as where she had lived before.

The Rainier man was arraigned on several charges Monday and is expected to enter pleas to rape, kidnapping and custodial interference charges next week.

Salce remains jailed on $25,000 bail.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has not released further details about the case but says additional charges are possible.