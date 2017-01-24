× Man recently pardoned by Obama shot and killed by masked men

SAGINAW, Mich. – A man recently pardoned by former President Barack Obama has been shot and killed by 2 men with assault-style rifles, WNEM reported.

It happened Monday night at Bannum Place Federal Corrections Halfway House.

Michigan State Police spokesperson Lt. David Kaiser tells TV5 that the 2 masked men went into the building and shot 31-year-old Demarlon Thomas of Saginaw.

He was shot multiple times by one of the gunman, while the other held roughly two dozen others at the home at gunpoint.

Thomas died at the scene, no one else was shot and the suspects took off.

Thomas was a former Sunnyside Gang member, according to Kaiser.

He had been sentenced to 19 years in prison in 2008 on a cocaine charge, but with the commutation the sentence was to expire in March.