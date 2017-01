× King County deputies asking for help finding missing grandmother

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. – King County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Denise Markel, 55, was last seen in Lake Stevens wearing a sweater and pajama bottoms.

Deputies said she is driving a green 2000 Mazda MP van, with license No. ASK8300.

Markel is 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you see her, call Jan Gregory at (206) 263-2068.