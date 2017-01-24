Hundreds rally in Seattle against Trump’s actions to advance Dakota, Keystone oil pipelines

SEATTLE — Hundreds of people rallied in Seattle Tuesday night against President Donald Trump’s executive orders to advance the Dakota Access and Keystone oil pipelines.

The critics of the Dakota pipeline rallied first at Westlake Center and then marched to a nearby Wells Fargo bank, which supports the pipeline. Native Americans, particularly members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota and South Dakota, argue that the pipeline, which goes from North Dakota to Illinois, would jeopardize the water source of the reservation, the Missouri River.

The protesters called on the city of Seattle to cut financial ties with Wells Fargo.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The great-great grandson of Chief Seattle said everything they feared came true with the Trump's executive actions, but that the fight isn't over.

Matt Remly, of the Standing Rock Nation, which would be affected by the pipeline, said they want to see "a socially responsible banking ordinance that would end the city's relationship, their city employees banking relationship, which is to the tune of $3 billion a year and one of the reasons is because of their (Wells Fargo) backing on the Dakota Access pipeline."

The city's Finance Committee will meet to discuss such a city ordinance next Wednesday morning.