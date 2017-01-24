× Fog and low clouds early, followed by clear and dry skies

SEATTLE — Seasonal weather is finally here.

Q13 Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says low clouds and a lot of fog start off Tuesday. Early morning temperatures near or below freezing may create slick icy areas on roads or porches. Most areas will clear to mostly sunny before clouds increase again late day into the evening. High temperatures mid to upper 40s.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday & Thursday expect cloudy skies with areas of drizzle late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s and highs in the low to mid 40s.

Morning clouds to afternoon sun for for the weekend with lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50°.

And Sunday, mostly cloudy -- light rain develops in the morning and tracks through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.