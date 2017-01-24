× Courts deny appeal fighting commercial flights to Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) _ A state appellate court has denied a legal challenge looking to stop commercial passenger flights from coming to Paine Field in Snohomish County.

The Everett Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2jmIRl2 ) that the state Court of Appeals Division I on Monday denied the challenge from the city of Mukilteo and the Save Our Communities neighborhood group. The groups had asked the courts to review an option-to-lease agreement Snohomish County had approved for the company Propeller Airports.

The county contract, approved in 2015, gave Propeller three years to design and secure permits for a two-gate terminal at Paine Field.

Mukilteo Mayor Jennifer Gregerson said Monday that it was too soon to know if the city will take further action.