× Ciara treats Seattle Children’s patients to a makeover

SEATTLE – Ciara gave sick kids at Seattle Children’s a day to feel glamorous.

Ciara, a pop singer and a regular visitor at Seattle Children’s with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, showed up with a team of fashion experts and surprised patients with makeovers on Tuesday.

“Every time I visit Seattle Children’s, I see how strong these children are who are going through such difficult battles,” Ciara said. “I wanted to help make them feel as strong and beautiful as they are to me, and to let them know I’m thinking about them.”

Jackie, Daisy, Madison, Fiona, Massey, Haylee, Amy, Alexis, and Kailyn Are All Super Heroes Of Today. pic.twitter.com/hrLFYgB8lU — Ciara (@ciara) January 24, 2017

Fiona Lynch, and 18-year-old patient who is being treated for Crohn’s disease, said the visit “made me feel so special.”

“Being in the hospital can make you sad or get you down,” Lynch said. “Today wasn’t like other days in the hospital. I didn’t have to think about medications or scans. It really took my mind off being in the hospital and gave me a break.”

Another girl, 17-year-old Hodgkin lymphoma patient Madisen Rodriguez, said the makeover helped her mood and confidence.

“It’s fun to have an appointment that’s not with a doctor,” Rodriguez said. “It was cool to get to talk about hair and make up. That’s everything I love! It made me feel really special and happy.”